Posted: Oct 07, 2022 7:26 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2022 7:26 AM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin has officially announced his plans to retire in January of 2023. Halpin has been with the credit union for over 18 years.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at Truity Credit Union. I can retire with full confidence knowing that the leadership team is well positioned to achieve even more in the years to come as the corporate strategy, the Focus 4 Twenty-Four Plan, is implemented,” Halpin said. “I also want to personally thank our membership for their support of the credit union and the employees that make Truity a great place to work.”

“As our CEO, Dennis has demonstrated strong leadership for Truity, its values, its employees, members and the communities where we live and work for the past five years. He leaves the credit union in a strong financial position with assets totaling $1 billion,” said Chairman, Truity Board of Directors Brent Boeve. “The entire board would like to acknowledge his outstanding efforts and wish him well in retirement.”

Dennis is active in the Bartlesville community as an Executive Committee member of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Tuxedo Lions Club and the City Planning Commission. Dennis and his wife Debbie have been married for 31 years and are proud to have made Bartlesville their home. Both are very community oriented as Debbie currently serves as the Executive Director of Hopestone Cancer Support Center. They have two grown children and four grandchildren that they look forward to spending more time with.

To replace Halpin, the Board of Directors has engaged an executive search firm to assist in recruiting and identifying the best possible candidate to lead Truity in continued growth and development.

Truity Credit Union serves 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of $1 billion. They offer personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.