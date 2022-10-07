News
Repairs Made to Water Main Break in Bartlesville That Caused Disruptions, Closed Schools
UPDATE FROM ELAINE BAINES OF CITY OF BARTLESVILLE:
As of 11 am today, the water main break has been fixed and water pressure should be back to normal.
A water main break in the 800 block of SE Washington Boulevard Friday morning across from Walmart created disruptions for water customers, some business and even the Bartlesville Public Schools.
Bartlesville city crews have been at the scene of the water main break since before dawn and the city of Bartlesville just announced that the water pressure is increasing in the affected area and all should be back to normal by mid afternoon.
BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley announced shortly before 8am on Friday in a text that classes at all campuses were called off due to the low water pressure. McCauley said it is a health a safety issue when a student can't get a drink of water or use the restroom let alone trying to use water in case of a fire.
