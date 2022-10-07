Posted: Oct 07, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2022 2:42 PM

Dalton Spence

Two years ago, Bartlesville Radio ran a story about three men who were being charged in the murder of Ryan Brown, a local resident. The incident occurred within the Bartlesville City limits of Osage County.

At their first arraignment in October 2020, Deante Williams and Trevon Lewis were charged with first-degree murder and Eric Bartley was charged with accessory to murder in the first degree.

Originally, the men were to be tried by an Osage County District Judge in 2020 but the hearings were delayed for an undisclosed reason.

This week, Trevon Lewis was finally sentenced to a life term for first-degree murder plus five additional years for attempted robbery with a weapon. Lewis’s final sentencing pronouncement is scheduled for November 19.

Deante Williams’s case is still pending and will most likely be heard in the Spring of 2023. There is no update on Eric Bartley at this time.

This is a pending story and Bartlesville Radio will give updates when more information is announced.