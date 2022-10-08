Posted: Oct 08, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2022 1:09 PM

Victoria Edwards

In just a few hours, Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars will lace up their dancing shoes and take the stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for the annual fundraiser for Paths of Independence. Eight couples -- made up each of one amateur dancer and one professional -- are representing a variety of companies and organizations in the city.

Earlier this week, we heard from two of the couples. Today, we hear from the couple currently in second place with over $19,000 raised BEFORE the event begins tonight at 7 pm.

Amatuer dancer Robert Hoback is a parent of a student with PTI. His partner is Gianna Curless, a dance instructor with Bartlesville Civic Ballet and a freelance professional dancer/choreographer. Robert said when PTI called to ask him to participate, he immediately said yes because PTI has changed his son's life. Gianna was invited to participate because of her work at BCB but she has also worked with children with disabilities in the past and loves helping them express themselves through dancing.

Robert and Gianna had never met each other before being paired together but they both believe it was fate that brought them together because their personalities match so perfectly. They also can offer their dance both muscle and musicality, which they think will give them a leading edge with the judges.

TIckets to the event are sold out but anyone can still go online to the website of PTI and cast a vote by giving a donation. Votes are taken throughout today and up until the event ends. All proceeds from the voting benefits the programs of PTI.