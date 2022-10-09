Posted: Oct 09, 2022 5:23 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2022 5:26 PM

Victoria Edwards

According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.

Lt. Nikki Burgett, a reserve officer in Ramona for the past decade, has become federally certified as an Active Shoot and TacMed instructor to help teach violence prevention in workplaces and to help women be comfortable with tactics that seem brutal but may be necessary to defend one's self or others. Burgett will be teaching as part of the October 13 training to be held at First Baptist Church-Ramona from 6 to 8 pm. The training is being offered as a partnership between Caney Valley School District and the Ramona Police Department. Although it is intended for the Ramona area, anyone can attend who is over the age of 18. The training is not recommended for children or young adults due to its intensity.

Burgett says in a recent press release that the presentation will be intense but it will not be "shock and awe" as many trainings are designed to be. Instead, she will use a varity of informational techniques to facilitate learning how to prevent a threat, how to recognize one and how to respond when caught up in one.

Ultimately, she says her goal is to provide parents with tools to help them teach the next generation how to protect themselves.

For more information on the training or to see if spots are still available, visit NJBurgett, LLC's website or social media.