The costumes were glittery, the choreography was varied, and the music was inspiring as eight couples took to the dance floor set up at the Bartlesville Civic Center for the Dancing With the Bartlesville Stars fundraiser held for the seventh year by Paths of Independence.

John Kane, Jr. acted as emcee and the judges were Chris Batchelder, Chapel Potter, and Jen Williams. Dancing couples were: Aiden Skalicky & Michella Gramley, Robert Hoback & Gianna Curless, Jill Epperson & Karsten Boudreau, Dough Quinn & Rebecca Eve, Brent Cunningham & Janet Hardy, Brandon Biggs & Mikala Curless, Shelly Miller & Brian Peck, and Annie Saltsman & Troy Martin.

Each couple was made up of a dancing "professional" and an amateur representing a local business. The couples were tasked with creating a dance and performing it live in less than six weeks while also raising money for PTI. The fundraising was neck and neck for several couples who moved up and down the meter before the event began with the donation amounts they were bringing into PTI. As a result, PTI raised the most amount of money EVER for a single event. They also were able to fulfill the final amount needed to reach their goal of $5.7 million to expand their facilities and add new programs and children.

Kane introduced the winners at the end of a night of great food and even greater entertianment:

The SPIRIT Award, which is given for the best collaboration between a student and teacher from PTI, went to Aiden Skalicky and Michella Gramley. Their dance theme was STAR WARS and it was a mix of fighter moves from the movies and a little "funky sway."

The PEOPLE'S CHOICE Award, which is given to the couple who raises the most amount of money for the event, went to Robert Hoback and Gianna Curless. Their dance theme was Purple Passion and it was a fusion of hip-hop and classical ballet. The couple brought in the highest amount any couple had ever raised in the seven-year history of DWTBS with $24,000.

The coveted MIRROR BALL Award was given to Jill Epperson and Karston Boudreau, who chose the PTI Capital Campaign and its race to finish their fundraising as their theme. The couple combined athletic running with comedic showmanship.

Clair Bartley, founder and Executive Director of PTI, closed the evening with a hearty thank you to both the dancers and the donors in the audience, saying she was overwhelmed by their generosity of spirit and funds.

PHOTO TAKEN BY VICTORIA EDWARDS