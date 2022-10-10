Posted: Oct 10, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2022 9:33 AM

Victoria Edwards

The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day.

At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.

In a late announcement today, an emergency meeting following the regular meeting will be held to discuss whether a burn ban should be re-instituted based on a series of wildfires that have recently swept through the county.

The meeting will be held at 9:30 am on the second floor of 400 South Johnstone Boulevard. The public is welcome to attend both the regular and the emergency meetings.