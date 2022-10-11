Posted: Oct 11, 2022 3:29 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 3:29 AM

Tom Davis

With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends.

A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the Oxycodone or Hydrochloride M30 pills are laced with Fentanyl or Xylazine which can prove deadly if taken or even just handled.

Some of the pills seen in our area are multi colored and could easily be mistaken for candy. Education is important and it is a good time to have these types of discussions with our friends and family.