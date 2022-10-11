Posted: Oct 11, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.

There are over 800 service members buried at White Rose Cemetary and that means that donations are needed to reach that number. Thanks, to Arvest Bank's generous donation of $2000, the DAR is about 20% to their goal.