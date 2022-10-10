Posted: Oct 11, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Taylor. “We are fortunate to have this amazing orchestra in our community. The caliber of local musicians and guests combined with the beautiful selection of music create a wonderful experience at each and every concert.”

The funds will be used to form a brass quintet for performances specifically for veterans in the community, with music selected to appeal to that audience.

“The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra appreciates the generous support of the Arvest Foundation as well as its recognition of the important role the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra plays within its community,” Jenkins said. “It is our desire to continue to provide engaging artistic experiences for our veteran populations as a small, but sincere ‘thank you’ for their years of sacrifice and service to their families, community, and nation.”

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra enhances the quality of life within the community by providing exceptional music experiences and education programs. Educational outreach initiatives include artist visits, master classes and performances for students.