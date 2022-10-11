Posted: Oct 11, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 2:07 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting.

Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided to enter back into a burn ban via a 2-1 vote in the meeting. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon gives the duration of the ban.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday October, 17 at 9 am and is open to the public.