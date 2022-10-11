Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers

News

News

Posted: Oct 11, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 2:07 PM

Nowata County Re-enters Burn Ban

Share on RSS

 

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting.

Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided to enter back into a burn ban via a 2-1 vote in the meeting. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon gives the duration of the ban.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday October, 17 at 9 am and is open to the public.


« Back to News