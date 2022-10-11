Posted: Oct 11, 2022 6:18 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 6:18 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council met Tuesday evening and city council approved a Special Event Permit to Cura Racing. This will close Kihekah Avenue from 6th to 8th street from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct 15.

Nic Penrod, a representative from Cura Racing, on why Pawhuska was chosen to host.

Online registration for the event, Fat Tires on the Prairie, online registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. The race distance is a 100k and should take competitors about three to four hours to complete.