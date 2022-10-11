Posted: Oct 11, 2022 7:13 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 7:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

The beautiful Autumn scenery of The Woolaroc Museum & Preserve will be the backdrop for those who want to participate in the upcoming 'Rung the Streets Woolaroc 8K" on October 22 beginning at 8:30 am.

This is the 41st year of the foot race, which is USATF-certified, chip-timed, and has been voted as one of the most scenic races in the Midwest by past health and running magazines. Medals got to the top three males and top three females in their age groupings.

The cost for participation is $35 for the 8K and $25 for the Fun Run until October 21. Prices will increase on the day of the race. Included in your race price is free admission to the Woolaroc Museum & Lodge after the race. Buffalo burgers and other food vendors will be at the site for racers and their families to purchase meals and snacks.

To pre-register for the event, go to runsignup.com.