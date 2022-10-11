Posted: Oct 11, 2022 7:47 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2022 7:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Fire departments across the nation are issuing reminders that it is the time of year to prepare your home for fire prevention. Fall brings new hazards along with coll, crips weather and beautiful foliage. Fires inside the house are the most common reasons for home fires during cold months but there are also other risks that can lead to a home catching fire, including piles of leaves or wood being too close to a residence, flammable objects being placed in storage too close to a heating unit, burning candles, and leaving gas stoves unattended while cooking.

The best way to prevent a fire this season is to have your HVAC unit serviced to assure it is working properly, especially if it is gas-powered. A service call can also catch problems with carbon monoxide build-up. Cleaning your fireplace is the next most important maintenance you should complete. Then, replace all batteries in smoke detectors and replace furnace filters. Install or refill fire extenguishers and keep them in kitchens and garages for easy access. Finally, never pour hot grease or ashes into your yard after cooking or cleaning out a fire. Instead, put them inside a metal container that is placed well away from your house.