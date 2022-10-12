Posted: Oct 12, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals return to Pawhuska October 20, 21 and 22 to the Osage County Fairgrounds indoors at the Brantly Arena.

Billie Franks with the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association tells Bartlesville Radio the event begins with a kickoff at the Constentine Theater on Pawhuska on Thursday, October 20, at 6pm.

The first series of events begins Friday at 10am the arena with the second event of the day getting undeway at 6pm. On Saturday, the last performance starts at 1pm at the arena and the awards ceremony will take place at 6pm at the Ag Building.