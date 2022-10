Posted: Oct 12, 2022 1:45 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 1:45 PM

Dalton Spence

Barnsdall High school Principal Rene Burns was on Talk of the Town and said the school has openings if anyone is interested. Substitute teachers and School Bus Drivers are needed. CDL’s are needed if applying for the Bus Driver position. To apply go to Barnsdall School's homepage.

