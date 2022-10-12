Posted: Oct 12, 2022 10:30 PMUpdated: Oct 12, 2022 10:32 PM

Chase McNutt

Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.

After being picked up, Floyd stated he just broke up with his girlfriend and was leaving the home. When arriving at the girlfriend’s house, the officer saw the shirt still on fire and then subsequently placed Floyd under arrest.

He later admitted to the Arson saying it was his girlfriend’s t-shirt he was returning. His next court date is set for October 26th at 9 am and his bond is set at $10,000.