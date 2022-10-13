Posted: Oct 13, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

At Big Brothers/Big Sisters, they match volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew with BBBS brought in Julie Bryant to tell a remarkable story about her college-aged boys who took in the role of being a Big for a couple of Littles while taking courses at the university.

Julie realized that she and her husband, Bob, had provided very for the boys and she urged the two to do something to give back to the community by being a Big. The boys had no problem with that suggestion as Julie and Bob have been financial supporters of Big Brothers/Big Sisters as far back as the boy remeber. Please, watch the video below for Julie's full story:

YOU CAN BE A BIG:

The single most important factor for a child to develop resiliency is having at least one stable and committed relationship with a supportive adult. Some of our matches will develop a lifelong friendship with their Big as they grow in self-esteem, earn better grades, and ignite their full potential.