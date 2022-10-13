Posted: Oct 13, 2022 10:08 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

Over 258 pickleball players for more than six states converge on Bartlesville this weekend.

The Bartlesville 2022 Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic starts Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at Hillcrest Country Club at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tournament Director, Kumar Krishnan, said this year's tournament is now an MMP sanctioned tournament where competitive players can earn points.

Krishnan also said the annual tournament brings in nearly $250,000 in economic impact to the city of Bartlesville with an additional benefit to Dewey and Pawhuska as players and their families also take in the attractions in the area during the weekend.

Registration is closed, but you can watch the matches for free.

You might be suprised to know that Pickleball is becoming a professional sport and that big-time athletes in other sports like Tom Brady and LeBron James are either buying or sponsoring Pickleball teams.