Posted: Oct 13, 2022 11:48 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2022 11:48 AM

Tom Davis

The Price Tower will have a boost in funding thanks to a $4,800 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest commercial loan manger Jay Dyer and commercial banker Chad Cox recently presented the check to Price Tower Arts Center executive director Donna Keffer and operations manager Demarco Hudson.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Dyer. “The Price Tower is such an anchor in our community. With its legendary architect, unparalleled design, and rich history, we are happy to support its efforts.”

The funds will be used to update the safety and structure of the elevators. Adding a safety hatch to the top of the elevators. Opened in 1956, the Price Tower is a spectacular design built of copper and concrete designed in four quadrants tapering upward like a tree.

“Price Tower Arts Center had over 18,000 visitors last year that travelled fifty miles or more to see us. We feel very lucky to have the support of vital community members, like the Arvest Foundation, who enable us to keep the Price Tower operating and safe for our visitors,” Keffer said.

Price Tower Arts Center’s mission is to preserve the Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture, and design.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.