Posted: Oct 14, 2022 9:13 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 9:32 AM
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
Tom Davis
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm.
The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse. It is an event that can feed your tummy and your soul.
Appearing on COMMUMNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble also announced new hours for the Get Real Thrifty Resale Store on 2nd Street across from Crossing Second. The new hours are Noon to 6, but they will be closed on Wednesday and Sunday.
The Gambles are also asking for your prayers as the work toward increasing space for the winter warming shelter and hopefully expand to a new building to house the main ministry.
