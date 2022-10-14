Posted: Oct 14, 2022 9:13 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm.

The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse. It is an event that can feed your tummy and your soul.

Appearing on COMMUMNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble also announced new hours for the Get Real Thrifty Resale Store on 2nd Street across from Crossing Second. The new hours are Noon to 6, but they will be closed on Wednesday and Sunday.