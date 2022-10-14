Posted: Oct 14, 2022 12:45 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 12:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 17 for their regularly scheduled meeting.

It is a big meeting for the Tourism department as four items on the agenda have Tourism involved in it. One is possibly approving and signing an extension with interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore for the rest of 2022. Another item is possibly approving the tourism budget and signing proposals with Griffin Communication and Bartlesville Radio.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.