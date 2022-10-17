Posted: Oct 14, 2022 3:29 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2022 4:42 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the next Washington County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, October 17, the Board will review a request for ARPA funding from Bartleville Area Habitat for Humanity and on from Washington County Adult Center. They will also consider REAP funding for the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department.

The meeting begins at 9:30 am on the second floor of 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. The public is welcome to attend.