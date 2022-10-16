Posted: Oct 16, 2022 7:40 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2022 8:23 AM

Tom Davis

A Fairfax man was injured in a crash just before 2am on Sunday at County Road 6301 and Wulf Rd 10 miles west of Fairfax.

OHP stated that Jack Edwards Henson, 39, who was driving under the influence, was traveling southbound on County Road 6301 and failed to negotiate a curve to the left causing it to depart the roadway. His truck then went airborne, landed and struck a tree.