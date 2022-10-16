News
Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 16, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2022 9:22 AM
BPS Meeting for Monday: 2023 Bond Issue Discussion
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Monday, October 17, at 5:30pm at 1100 South Jennings Ave. will highlight a Teaching and Learning Update; Construction Update: and the 2023 Bond Issue.
The bond issue discussion will likely be highilghted with the need to expand and improve some of the elementary schools in the district as the number of new students has increased over the last couple of years.
A discussion over the date for the bond issue election will likely take place as it is most desired by the administration to have it in March as opposed to August so that if it is approved by the voters, construction can begin in May without students present.
