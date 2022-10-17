Posted: Oct 17, 2022 8:07 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 8:07 AM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Public Library is inviting you to carve out a new tradition by attending the American Red Cross blood drive scheduled for today from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Blood is desperately needed by ARC as we enter the cooler months and this is your chance to save a life by donating blood before it is critically needed. All blood types are needed. As a thank you for coming to the blood drive, ARC is offering a $5.00 e-card to a merchant.

The library is located at 600 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. You must pre-register by going to RedCrossBlood.org and entering BartlesvilleCOmmunity as the location.