Posted: Oct 17, 2022 11:24 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 11:27 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County County Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled time this Monday morning, with several items on the agenda at hand.

They voted to table the Financial Statements & Reports from 2021 in consecutive weeks now, and also discussed a the service agreement with the Engineer for On-Demand Hydrology and Hydraulics Contact on Bridge & Culvert Sizing & Drainage Projects.

They also discussed, and made an approval on a county surplus.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday, at 9 am at 228 N Maple St in Nowata and the meeting is open to the public.