Posted: Oct 17, 2022 11:40 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 11:40 AM

Tom Davis

On Friday, October 28 starting at 6:00 p.m. OKM will partner with “Spooktacular” to host its first Spooky Strings Concert. Come out to Unity Square (300 SE Adams Blvd) to enjoy a free Halloween concert for the whole family presented by the Tulsa Quartet featuring performances by Stage Arts Dance, Children’s Musical Theatre, and Inspyral Circus.

The Tulsa Quartet will play covers of popular Halloween tunes such as “Itsy Bitsy Spider” “Superstition,” “Thriller,” “This is Halloween,” “Ghostbusters,” and more. Tulsa Quartet musicians, Hayley Peterson, Chelsea Peterson, Liza Villarreal and Pete Peterson have performed with Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Opera, the 99th Street Quartet, Blue Ridge Symphony, NC-Asheville Chamber Orchestra, and the Gettysburg Symphony.

Stage Arts will perform exciting dances to “Thriller” and “Itsy Bitsy Spider” while dressed up in spooky costumes. Children’s Musical Theatre will be singing and performing to “Have You Seen the Ghost of John?” and the “Adams Family Theme Song.” The Inspyral Circus will reach the sky while dressed as the beloved Jack Skellington and a witch. This show is a must see!

While enjoying the Spooky performance enjoy free candy and popcorn. Goers will also enjoy the Spooktacular event hosting local food trucks, games, candy and so much more. Adults and children are welcomed to dress-up for the fun!

This event is FREE. No sign up or RSVP necessary. For more information visit www.okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900.