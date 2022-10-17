Posted: Oct 17, 2022 3:01 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 3:01 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County commissioners met Monday and approved all four items on the agenda involving Osage Co. Tourism.

Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore received a contract extension for the rest of the year. The commissioners also agreed to sign an agreement between the tourism department and Griffin Communications and Bartlesville Radio.

The commissioners also approved a pay raise for all maintenance staff. Randall Jones had this to say about the staff.

The Osage County Commissioners meet every Monday in the Women’s building in the Osage County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. The meetings are open to the public.