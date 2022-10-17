Posted: Oct 17, 2022 8:42 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2022 8:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville will hold a drawing for 10 duck blind areas on Hudson Lake on October 21 at 9 am. The drawings are held at the Hudson Lake boat ramp.

The fee is $10 for each blind and any leftover blinds can be purchased at the Bartlesville City Hall after the drawing during regular business houses. Leftover blinds will be made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Based on criteria set by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, each duck hunter assigned to a blind area is responsible for paying for all repairs or improvements needed to make the blind functional. Additionally, no more than 30 decoys can be used within a blind. During hunting season, the hours of shooting time are one half-hour before sunrise to noon. Hunters can enter blinds one hour before shooting begins and must leave immediately upon the time ending.

Additional state regulations may apply so check the ODWC's website at www.wildlifedepartment.com before bidding on a blind or occupying it.