Posted: Oct 18, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 8:43 AM

Victoria Edwards

Senator Jim Inhofe (R) has been named 2022 Legislator of the Year by the United States Army for his service on the Senate Armed Services Committee and for his career-long commitment to military branches, especially the Army, to having the equipment and personnel needed to protect the US from aggression.

The announcement was made earlier this month in Washington DC as part of an annual review that the armed forces does of legislators and their contributions to supporting the defense community.