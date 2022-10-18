Posted: Oct 18, 2022 11:22 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2022 2:33 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations.

The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.

The Washington County Adult Center also benefitted with funding in the amount of $69, 218 for the improvement and/or replacement of components of the HVAC system currently in their building, which was a former school. Approval was based on discussion that the system is at least 25 years old.