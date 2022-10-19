Posted: Oct 19, 2022 8:21 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 8:21 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games.

The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the time to apply for a spot. Call the Chamber at 918-273-2301 for more information on the event or to ask for an application. You can also go to https://jotform.com/211548562667161 for an online application.