Posted: Oct 19, 2022 8:21 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 8:21 AM
Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival
Victoria Edwards
The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games.
The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the time to apply for a spot. Call the Chamber at 918-273-2301 for more information on the event or to ask for an application. You can also go to https://jotform.com/211548562667161 for an online application.
