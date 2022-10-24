Posted: Oct 19, 2022 9:00 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 2:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane.

Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages 65-plus.

The health department provides flu shots with no out-of-pocket cost; however, those who have insurance should bring their insurance card with them to the clinic.

For more information, call 918-335-3005.