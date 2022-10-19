Posted: Oct 19, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Oct 19, 2022 3:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

A “person of interest” being sought by Okmulgee police after the deaths and dismemberments of four men last week has been arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida on a charge of driving a stolen vehicle. 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was picked up by Florida law enforcement after they received a report of a stolen vehicle by its owner. Kennedy was originally interviewed by Okmulgee police as part of their investigation into the deaths of the four men but he then disappeared from Oklahoma. Kennedy has not been named by Okmulgee investigators as a suspect in the murders but they do believe he may have information vital to the investigation.

Jail records in Florida list Kennedy as being charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice. He was also being sought under a warrant issued by the Okmulgee County District Court.

Volusia County Jail issued a statement today that Kennedy will be held in the jail until Okmulgee law enforcement officers can travel to Florida and pick up Kennedy for transportation back to Oklahoma.

