Posted: Oct 21, 2022 12:50 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 12:50 PM

Victoria Edwards

First it was a statement from Hershey’s Candy back in the summer that there might not be as much candy on the shelves this year that caused concern among parents and organizations about Halloween activities. When that problem was eliminated, everyone rejoiced because who can live without trick-or-treating? But now, a new threat to the holiday is occurring as candy prices are skyrocketing in price just one week before the big event.

A survey by Bloomberg has found that the cost of candy and chewing gum jumped more than 13-percent in September when deliveries of the most popular items in their smaller packages hit the shelves of big box stores. This is the highest amount of increase on Halloween treats in the history of monitoring inflation data. It does not bode well for those who have a multitude of little costumed characters knocking on their doors each year expecting free hand-outs.

The increase is being blamed on refined sugar pricing, which soared after the summer drought decimated beet sugar crops in northern states. Chocolate candy has taken the biggest hit in price because supply chain disruptions also occurred with the Ukraine war.

When compared to the consumer prices for all products sold, which topped out at 6.6% from a year ago, candy seems like a luxury now. When that little child announces “trick-or-treat” this year, you might have to tell them to trick you because you cannot afford the treat them!