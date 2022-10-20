Posted: Oct 20, 2022 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 1:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cowley County Sheriff’s office of Kansas, has issued a statement that a Kansas man who has been missing since Monday of this week has been confirmed as the body that was found dead in a vehicle parked in Osage County.

Rustin Smith was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado in Kansas so it is unclear at this time how he need up in Osage County, Oklahoma. The 41-year0old was reported missing by a Kansas resident.

Authorities in Osage County discovered Smith inside his locked vehicle which was parked in a rural brush area. At this time, no foul play is suspected and details of the man’s death are also not being released.