Posted: Oct 20, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 2:37 PM

Dalton Spence

Barnsdall is trying to get back into the win column when the Panthers host Olive. Barnsdall has lost its last two games, but Olive has lost three. Both teams are 0-2 in district play but still in excellent position to get to the playoffs as a four seed with three games remaining.

Panthers Head Coach Kylee Sweeney says execution is the name of the game Friday.

The Panthers have been running the rock quite effectively behind two sophomores with

running back Easton Malone surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last week and quarterback Maverick Lanphear not too far behind with 883 rushing yards of his own.

The Panthers and Wildcats kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Barnsdall.