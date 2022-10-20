Posted: Oct 20, 2022 3:53 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 3:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

An active shooter situation is the last thing you want in your business or organization but knowing how to handle one is now part of managing the environment in which you, your employees, and your customers operate. Are you prepared for it? Probably not.

That is why Bartlesville Police Department is offering a free training specially created for the business environment and that prioritizes your needs. Whether you are a large corporation, a small local merchant or a non-profit such as a school or church or service agency, the BPD will evaluate your current set-up and then prepare a training plan just for your environment.

Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry says that offering this service is part of their overall plan to protect the city and it is the right thing to do in continuing to build the partnership that should exist between a community and its law enforcement agencies.

The evaluation and training are offered at no cost. To sign up for it, contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.