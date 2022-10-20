Posted: Oct 20, 2022 4:01 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 4:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

Friday, October 21 is a day for showing off your hot car as part of a fundraiser held by Cars for a Cause to help fund research into combatting Alzheimer's. To register your car for the show, call 918-335-2086.

Green Country Village at 1025 Swan Drive will be the location for the Memories Matter Car Show. Food trucks will be on-site along with games and prizes for car owners. All ages will enjoy this event so head out and enjoy walking back in time with vehicles representing a variety of decades.

Donations will be taken at the event for the Alzheimer's Association.