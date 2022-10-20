Posted: Oct 20, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 5:02 PM

Victoria Edwards

It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian Church, it will offer vehicles decorated for the trunk-or-treating, games along Dewey Avenue and Silas Street, inflatables, music, giveaways and family-friendly surprises.

The event is FREE and no prior registration is needed. The fun will be open from 5:30 to 8 pm. Don't forget to wear a costume!