Posted: Oct 20, 2022 5:04 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2022 5:04 PM
Talk of the Town: Thomas Trumbly
Dalton Spence
Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.
Trumbly’s competitor, Dr. Everett Piper will be on for Friday Oct. 21 edition of Talk of the Town around 7:30 a.m. on 99.1 KPGM.
