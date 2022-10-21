Posted: Oct 21, 2022 7:58 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 7:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

This week, Children's Musical Theatre received a donation of $5000 from Arvest Foundation to support its general operating costs in providing children in grades K-8 with opportunities to perform in musical theatre.

Arvest branch manager Tanya Stokes and Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Ty Smith presented the check to CMT's Executive Director Kristie Hewitt and Rachel Miller, Development Director. Stokes said the donation is to contiue to help young musical artists be inspired and achieve their goals in building their stage talents.

In accepting the check, Hewitt explained that the funds will help with the costs of providing an all-around experience in musical theatre production, including auditions, singing, dancing, and acting. "We have more children than ever taking our classes, participating in caps, and performing in our shows so we are excited about what the future holds. We are thankful to Arvest Foundation for partnering with us to make this happen."