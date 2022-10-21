Posted: Oct 21, 2022 8:14 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 8:18 AM

Collinsville has decided to combine Halloween with Christmas this year for one night only as they strive to collect toys for the annual TOYS FOR TOTS Campaign the city runs each year.

The Wanut Manor Haunted House in Collinsville, located at 1418 West Walnut Street, will be offering free entrance to their spooky fun if you bring a NEW, unwrapped toy for any age child. Amber Wise, representing the event, says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be both petrified and philanthropic.

This is the fourth year for the haunted house, which is owned by Will Hays, who also started the creepy tales and adventures event for Halloween because of his passion for scaring people. What started out as a friends-only event has grown to include most of the city and many people who drive from out of town to visit the one-day-only haunting. The event begins at 6:30 pm on October 29.

Wise says the haunted house will include favorite fairy tales with a scary twist but you'll leave feeling good about your attendance because of the donation you give that will assure a child will have a wonderful Christmas. "We really wanted to do something different," said Wise, "because we didn't want to profit from it. We want to do something altruistic."

For more information on the haunted house and toy drive, you can visit their FACEBOOK page (CollinsvilleHWM)