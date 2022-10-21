Posted: Oct 21, 2022 8:38 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 8:38 AM

Victoria Edwards

Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes.

Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by Oklahoma's Tax Commission as proof that every Oklahoman is paying equally in supporting the infrastructure of the state because Native Americans share the same roadways, public schools, and access to state services as a non-Native American so "it is only right that every citizen in the state of Oklahoma, regardless of age or heritage, should contribute their fair share."

There had been individuals within the Five Tribes of Oklahoma who were interpreting that the McGirt decision on major crimes law also applied to other areas, such as taxation since tribal members in the past were exempt from state taxes but Oklahoma law says that exemptions can only be taken if a person lives full-time on tribal lands and earns their income only from tribal sources. If the McGirt ruling was applied to all Native Americans, it is estimated that Oklahoma would lose $75 million in annual revenue.