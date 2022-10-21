Posted: Oct 21, 2022 10:38 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 10:47 AM

Tom Davis

Tis’ the season of Christmas carols, hot cocoa, falling snow, shopping, and OKM’s Sixth Annual Christkindl Market. Come join OKM on Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dewey Ave. and 4th St. (at the OKM Music Office: 415 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, OK.) There will be live music, vendors, Christmas shopping, games, food, raffles, and holiday cheer. Buy your tickets now to save $2 or more per admission ticket and get entered into a raffle for a $100 Best Buy gift card. Valid now through November 4, 2022 at midnight.

Vendors will fill OKM’s Ambler Hall and outdoor Christmas Tents with treasures that will make wonderful gifts for your loved ones this Christmas. For entertainment, OKM will have carolers, pianists, a jazz choir, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. Make sure to stop by The Sugar Plum Café for hot cocoa, Apple Cider and Gluhwein, SuperCentro for hot tamales, and Sippin’ Sweet for teas and sandwiches. Price’s Meat Market and Tors Butchers Kitchen will provide savory bratwurst, schnitzel, old fashion German soups, and beirocks. Don’t miss out on sweet treats with Blissful Bites and Sugar and Spice…and Everything Nice for cakes, cookies, and macaroons.

Children will enjoy free games including Christmas Tree Bowling, Snowman Toss, Lebkuchen cookie decorating, Snow Sensory Bottles, Penguin and Polar Bear March, and Face painting. OKM is bringing back its life-sized Candy Land game. For only $5, guests will have the chance to travel through Cupcake Commons, Gingerbread House, Lollipop Woods, Gummy Hills, Chocolate Mountain, and the magical destination of Candy Castle All participants win a candy prize and the winner of each round will receive a grand prize. Peppermint Prance (the Christmas-themed cake walk) will also be returning to this year’s Christkindl Market. Prizes include Best-Buy, Amazon, and Wal-Mart gift cards individually valued at $ 50 - $ 100, Iridescent Bling headphones, specialty popcorn Advent calendar, a Christopher Radko Santa Ornament, 5 Foot Animated Singing Santa, Kate Weisser Hot Chocolate Melting Snowman, Charbonnel Advent Chocolate Calendar, Gingerbread Village, and so much more. All prizes are valued at between $ 25 - $ 300. There will be only one round of Peppermint Prance. Tickets are $ 10 and will sell out quickly.

Interested in a European Christmas Cruise down the Rhine for just $50? OKM is raffling off an 8-Day Viking European cruise which will include meals, guided tours in 4 countries for two. Enter now as there are only 2,000 tickets available. If less than 400 tickets sell the raffle will become a cash split. OKM will also be raffling off a playhouse and an $800 Apple watch. The winners for all raffles will be announced at 4:00 p.m. during OKM’s Christkindl Market. The winners do not have to be present to win and will be contacted via phone or email.

Gate admission for Adults (21+) $10, Students (13-20) $5, and Children (0-12) are FREE. OKM also has two package deals: VIP Pass $50 (includes 2 gate admission tickets, 2 Gluhwein, and 2 pastries,) and VIP Deluxe $65 (includes 2 gate admission tickets, bottle of Gluhwein, 2 pastries, and 2 mugs.) OKM is offering an early bird special from now until November 4; Adult admission tickets $7, Student admission tickets $3, and get entered to win a $100 Best Buy gift card. VIP Packages not included in sale.