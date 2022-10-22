Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames.

In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire that broke out near Hominy. Crews ended up using two planes to drop water and fire retardant on the blaze due to te difficulty of getting near it with trucks. The fire initially broke out around mid-afternoon. Although there is a residential area near where the blaze occurred, OEMA said the residents were in no danger during the fire containment. OEMA did not disclose how the fire began but further investigation into the fire is expected, especially since there is a burn ban currently in effect in Osage County.

500 acres were impacted in Rogers County in a fire that also started mid-afternoon. Rogers County Emergency Management issued a plea to local residents to avoid the area for the remainder of the day as they sought to contain and then investigate the blaze. The wildfire began southwest of Chelsea near 350 Road and South 4220 Road. Wagoner County was called in to help with the containment.