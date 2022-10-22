Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:39 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards program with recipients being recognized at the OHS Awards Banquet scheduled for March 2022.

Award nominations are open to all residents and organizations within the state of Oklahoma.

There are five awards:

The Historians Hall of Fame - this award recognizes an individual or organization that has created a history-related project such as an exhibit, publication, collection, film or other programming, or a digital archive on an aspect of state history and was able to complete with a budget of $20,000 or less

The Linda Williams Reese Award - presented in recognition of an outstanding dissertation or thesis by student written in the previous year on a component of Oklahoma history

The Joseph B Thoburn Award - specifically for juniors and seniors in high school, this award offers a scholarship to college for the person who best exhibits an understanding of state or local municipal history through the outstanding achievement of a presentation

The William Pennington Award - this award acknowledges an outstanding social studies teacher

Nominations are being taken only through November 15 and only by using the downloadable form found on www.okhistory.org/awards.