Posted: Oct 22, 2022 5:53 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 5:53 PM

Victoria Edwards

Elder Care is offering Life Movement Group Exercise Classes every Monday and Wednesday from 11-11:45 or 1-1:45 pm. Classes are held at 1223 Swan Drive. All seniors in Bartlesville and surrounding areas are invited to register for the classes. Size of classes are limited.

Classes are taught by certified instructors and offer low-intensity movements that build core strength and endurance, correct posture and help to improve balance.

For more information or to register, contact Angie Thompson at 918-336-8500.