Posted: Oct 22, 2022 6:27 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2022 6:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville is a relatively quiet town but there is always a possibility of a confrontation when a dispatch call comes in or a police officer encounters a citizen. That's why Bartlesville law enforcement authorities are including a unique type of training for city officers not found in most cities. The training is called "de-escalation" and it is a choice to be kind and listen before attempting any type of aggressive behavior, verbally or physically, to subdue an offender.

Chief Tracy Roles introduced the concept when he took the chief of police position and he says the decision to include this type of training has put Bartlesville on the forefront of having one of the most beloved and respected police forces in Oklahoma. Roles says he hears from citizens often that they feel the police can be trusted to handle a situation without violence and because of that, residents are not afraid to be stopped by a police officer or to call on officers when involved in a difficult situation they cannot resolve themselves.

At a recent meeting between residents and the police department, Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry detailed the intense training new and existing officers go through while on the force. Many of the trainings are specific to the Bartlesville police force, especially the non-aggressive methods. Ickelberry says officers receive training in mental health issues and verbal methods for handling people who would normally lash out physically. Both Roles and Ickelberry says such trainings, along with new methods that use the basis of respect and kindess will continue to be taught to the police officers.